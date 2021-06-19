Kroger® Navy Beans Perspective: front
Kroger® Navy Beans

16 ozUPC: 0001111089668
Beans are a natural agricultural product. Despite use of modern cleaning equipment, it is not always possible to remove all foreign material. Sort and rinse beans before cooking.

  • High in Fiber
  • A Fat Free Food
  • Per 1/4 Cup Dry: 80 Calories, 0g Sat Fat, 0mg Sodium, 1g Sugars
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup dry (35 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate21g7.64%
Dietary Fiber5g17.86%
Sugar1g
Protein8g
Calcium51mg4%
Iron2mg10%
Potassium415mg8%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Navy Beans.

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

