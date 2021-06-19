Kroger® Navy Beans
Product Details
Beans are a natural agricultural product. Despite use of modern cleaning equipment, it is not always possible to remove all foreign material. Sort and rinse beans before cooking.
- High in Fiber
- A Fat Free Food
- Per 1/4 Cup Dry: 80 Calories, 0g Sat Fat, 0mg Sodium, 1g Sugars
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Navy Beans.
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
