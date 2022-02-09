Kroger® New England Style Clam Chowder Perspective: front
Kroger® New England Style Clam Chowder Perspective: back
Kroger® New England Style Clam Chowder Perspective: left
Kroger® New England Style Clam Chowder Perspective: right
Kroger® New England Style Clam Chowder

18.8 ozUPC: 0001111004502
Product Details

Chunky New England Clam Chowder.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (245 g)
Amount per serving
Calories390
% Daily value*
Total Fat22g28.21%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium1700mg73.91%
Total Carbohydrate38g13.82%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar3g
Protein11g
Calcium90mg6%
Iron8mg45%
Potassium260mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Clam Stock, Potatoes, Clam Meat, Soybean Oil, Celery, Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Wheat Flour, Soy Protein Concentrate, Sugar, Dehydrated Onions, Spice, Natural Flavoring (Contains Milk), Celery Extract, Yeast Extract, Hydrolyzed Proteins (Corn, Soy, and Wheat), Succinic Acid, Titanium Dioxide (Color).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
