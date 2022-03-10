Hover to Zoom
Kroger® No Sugar Added Diced Pear Cups
4 ct / 3.8 ozUPC: 0001111009177
Kroger Brand Makes Every Day Delicious
Variety and great taste, that's how we help you delight your family every day. And you'll feel good about serving up smiles with delicious, quality ingredients. Kroger Brand products: here to help you with what really matters.
- Packaged in water
- Non-GMO
- Non BPA Packaging
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar6g
Protein0g
Calcium10mg
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pears , Water , Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) To Protect Color , Sucralose and Acesulfame Potassium , Citric Acid .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
