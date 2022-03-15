Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Kroger® Non Stick Canola Oil Cooking Spray Twin Pack
2 ct / 6 ozUPC: 0001111003210
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9
Product Details
Kroger® Non Stick Canola Oil Cooking Spray helps you delight your family every day. You'll feel good about serving up smiles with delicious, quality ingredients.
- Vegan
- Propellant free
- Nonstick
- No chemicals
- No artificial flavors
- Kosher
- Gluten free
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333sec spray (0.25 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Canola Oil, Soy Lecithin (Non-stick Agent)
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Coconuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More