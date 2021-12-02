Ingredients

Enriched Yellow Corn (Yellow Corn, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Corn, Sunflower, or Canola Oil), Whey, Reduced Lactose Whey, Salt, Corn Maltodextrin, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Palm Oil, Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Sour Cream (Cream, Nonfat Milk, Cultures), Corn Syrup Solids, Artificial Color (Includes Yellow 6, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 5), Citric Acid, Yeast Extract, Lactic Acid, Sodium Caseinate, Dipotassium Phosphate.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

