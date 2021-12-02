Kroger® Now That's Cheesy! Puffed Cheese Balls Perspective: front
Kroger® Now That's Cheesy! Puffed Cheese Balls Perspective: back
Kroger® Now That's Cheesy! Puffed Cheese Balls

7 ozUPC: 0001111009546
Product Details

KROGER PUFFED CHEESE BALLS

  • Gluten Free, Made with real cheese

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium300mg13.04%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.8mg4%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Yellow Corn (Yellow Corn, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Corn, Sunflower, or Canola Oil), Whey, Reduced Lactose Whey, Salt, Corn Maltodextrin, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Palm Oil, Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Sour Cream (Cream, Nonfat Milk, Cultures), Corn Syrup Solids, Artificial Color (Includes Yellow 6, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 5), Citric Acid, Yeast Extract, Lactic Acid, Sodium Caseinate, Dipotassium Phosphate.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
