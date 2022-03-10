Kroger® Onion Soup & Dip Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Onion Soup & Dip Mix Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Onion Soup & Dip Mix Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Onion Soup & Dip Mix Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Onion Soup & Dip Mix Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Kroger® Onion Soup & Dip Mix

2 ozUPC: 0001111073293
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

  • Great for Slow Cookers & Dip Recipes
  • About 8 Servings
  • Per 1 Tbsp: 20 Calories, 0g Sat Fat, 470 mg Sodium, 2g Sugars

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
8.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 tbsp (7g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium460mg20%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Onion*, Salt, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Cornstarch, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Maltodextrin. Contains Less Than 2% of Palm oil, Whey*, sodium caseinate, disodium phosphate, Sunflower Oil, Caramel Color (Ammonium Sulfite used to Protect Quality), Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Corn Syrup Solids. *Dehydrated CONTAINS: SOY, MILK.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More