Ingredients

Onion*, Salt, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Cornstarch, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Maltodextrin. Contains Less Than 2% of Palm oil, Whey*, sodium caseinate, disodium phosphate, Sunflower Oil, Caramel Color (Ammonium Sulfite used to Protect Quality), Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Corn Syrup Solids. *Dehydrated CONTAINS: SOY, MILK.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

