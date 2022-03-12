Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Orange Flavor Junior Strength Ibuprofen Chewable Tablets 100mg
24 ctUPC: 0001111036157
Uses temporarily: reduces fever. May bring relief to minor aches and pains due to the common cold, flu, sore throat, headaches and toothaches.
- Junior Strength
- For Ages 2 to 11
- Pain Reliever/Fever Reducer (NSAID)
- Chewable
- Our Pharmacists Recommend
- Lasts up to 8 Hours
- Orange Flavor
- 24 Chewable Tablets