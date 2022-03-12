Kroger® Orange Flavor Junior Strength Ibuprofen Chewable Tablets 100mg Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Orange Flavor Junior Strength Ibuprofen Chewable Tablets 100mg Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Orange Flavor Junior Strength Ibuprofen Chewable Tablets 100mg Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Orange Flavor Junior Strength Ibuprofen Chewable Tablets 100mg Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Kroger® Orange Flavor Junior Strength Ibuprofen Chewable Tablets 100mg

24 ctUPC: 0001111036157
Purchase Options
Located in SHELF EXTENDER PROGRAM

Product Details

Uses temporarily: reduces fever. May bring relief to minor aches and pains due to the common cold, flu, sore throat, headaches and toothaches.

  • Junior Strength
  • For Ages 2 to 11
  • Pain Reliever/Fever Reducer (NSAID)
  • Chewable
  • Our Pharmacists Recommend
  • Lasts up to 8 Hours
  • Orange Flavor
  • 24 Chewable Tablets