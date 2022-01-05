Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Orange Gelatin Dessert Mix
3 ozUPC: 0001111009468
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25package (21 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium80mg3.48%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Sugar19g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar, Gelatin, Contains 2% or Less of Adipic Acid (For Tartness), Sodium Citrate (Controls Acidity), Fumaric Acid (For Tartness), Maltodextrin, Salt, Natural and Artificial Flavoring, Yellow 6, Modified Corn Starch, Tocopherols, Dimethylpolysiloxane (Prevents Foam), BHA (Preservative).
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
