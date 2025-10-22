Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Kroger® Original Corn Chips
9 ozUPC: 0001111088981
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 13
Product Details
The Classic! This crunchy chip is an all-American. The proud snack of past, present, and future generations. When you see a bag in your local grocery, show the proper respect. Stand. Salute. Crunch.
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat6g
Monounsaturated Fat2.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Ground Corn, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Corn, Sunflower, Safflower, or Canola Oil), Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More