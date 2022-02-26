Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Original Dairy Whipped Cream Topping
13 ozUPC: 0001111080909
Product Details
- Grade A
- Ultra-pasteurized
- Sweetened
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium4mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cream, Water, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Nonfat Milk, Contains Less Than 2% of: Natural Flavor, Mono- and Diglycerides, Carrageenan.Propellant: Nitrous Oxide.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
