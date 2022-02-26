Ingredients

Bread (Enriched Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Water, Sugar, Yeast, Yellow Corn Flour, Salt, Soybean Oil, Wheat Gluten, Grain Vinegar, Glyceryl Monooleate, Soy Lecithin, Turmeric [Color], Paprika Extract [Color], Polysorbate 60, Polysorbate 80, Ascorbic Acid, Enzymes, Cultured Wheat Flour), Water, Soybean Oil, Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Caramel Color, Carrageenan, Dextrose, Gum Arabic, Leavening (Baking Soda, Monocalcium Phosphate), Natural and Artificial Flavor, Paprika Extract (Color), Salt, Soy Flour, Soy Lecithin, Turmeric Extract (Color), Yeast, Yellow Corn Flour.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

