Kroger® Original No Bake Cheesecake
Kroger® Original No Bake Cheesecake
Kroger® Original No Bake Cheesecake
Kroger® Original No Bake Cheesecake
Kroger® Original No Bake Cheesecake
Kroger® Original No Bake Cheesecake
Kroger® Original No Bake Cheesecake

11.2 ozUPC: 0001111076653
Located in AISLE 9

Product Details

  • 15 Minute Prep
  • Just Add Butter, Milk & Sugar
  • Dessert Mix with Graham Cracker Crust
  • Includes Filling Mix & Graham Cracker Crumbs

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.167package (53 g)
Amount per serving
Calories220
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g5.77%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium350mg15.22%
Total Carbohydrate40g14.55%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar28g
Protein4g
Calcium100mg8%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium80mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filling: Sugar, Baker's Cheese (Nonfat Milk, Lactic Acid, Cultures), Dextrose, Palm Kernel Oil, Modified Tapioca Starch, Modified Corn Starch, Sodium Caseinate. Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Emulsifier (Propylene Glycol Monoesters, Acetylated Monoglycerides, Mono and Diglycerides), Corn Syrup Solids, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Disodium Phosphate, Artificial Flavor, Salt, Wheat Starch, Yellow 5, Yellow 6. Crust: Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Riboflavin, Thiamine Mononitrate, Folic Acid), Sugar, Whole Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Brown Sugar, Honey, Sodium Bicarbonate, Molasses, Salt, Malt Syrup (Malted Barley, Corn), Artificial Flavor

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
