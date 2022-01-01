Kroger® Original Potato Sticks Perspective: front
Kroger® Original Potato Sticks Perspective: back
Kroger® Original Potato Sticks Perspective: left
Kroger® Original Potato Sticks Perspective: right
Kroger® Original Potato Sticks

4 ozUPC: 0001111090937
Located in AISLE 12

Product Details

Made from the finest potatoes and a dash of salt, our potato sticks are perfect for munching by the handful, or sprinkled over casseroles and veggies for a unique, crunchy topping.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.667cup (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium110mg4.78%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium5mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium330mg8%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C6mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, and/or Sunflower), Salt.

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.