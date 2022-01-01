Kroger® Original Potato Sticks
Product Details
Made from the finest potatoes and a dash of salt, our potato sticks are perfect for munching by the handful, or sprinkled over casseroles and veggies for a unique, crunchy topping.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, and/or Sunflower), Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
