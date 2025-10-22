Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Original Quick Grits
24 ozUPC: 0001111066712
Product Details
- Original
- Kosher
- Per Serving: 140 Calories, 0.5g Total Fat, 0mg Sodium, 0g Sugars
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1/4 cup (37 g) (Makes 1 cup prepared)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg
Total Carbohydrate29g11%
Dietary Fiber1g
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium1mg
Iron2mg10%
Potassium53mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
White hominy grits, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid.
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
