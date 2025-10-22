Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Original Tomato Ketchup
38 ozUPC: 0001111080580
Located in AISLE 6
Product Details
Tomatoes are natural source for Lycopene, a powerful antioxidant and other nutrients including Vitamin C, Folate, Potassium and Fiber.
- Kosher
- A Gluten Free Food
- Per Tbsp: 20 Calories
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (17 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tomato Concentrate, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Distilled Vinegar, Corn Syrup, Salt, Contains 2% or Less of: Onion Powder, Spices, Natural Flavors.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More