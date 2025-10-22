Kroger® Original Tomato Ketchup Perspective: front
Kroger® Original Tomato Ketchup Perspective: back
Kroger® Original Tomato Ketchup Perspective: bottom
Kroger® Original Tomato Ketchup

38 ozUPC: 0001111080580
Product Details

Tomatoes are natural source for Lycopene, a powerful antioxidant and other nutrients including Vitamin C, Folate, Potassium and Fiber.

  • Kosher
  • A Gluten Free Food
  • Per Tbsp: 20 Calories

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (17 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tomato Concentrate, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Distilled Vinegar, Corn Syrup, Salt, Contains 2% or Less of: Onion Powder, Spices, Natural Flavors.

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.