Ingredients

Water, Corn Syrup, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Palm Kernel Oil, Coconut Oil), Less Than 2% of: Skim Milk, Light Cream, Sodium Caseinate (from Milk), Natural Flavors, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum, Polysorbate 60, Sorbitan Monostearate, Beta Carotene (For Color).

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.