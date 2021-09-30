Kroger® Original Yeast Dinner Roll Dough Perspective: front
Kroger® Original Yeast Dinner Roll Dough Perspective: back
Kroger® Original Yeast Dinner Roll Dough

36 ct / 48 ozUPC: 0001111001944
Located in AISLE 28

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving sizeOne roll (35g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium170mg
Total Carbohydrate19g6%
Dietary Fiber1g2%
Sugar3g
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched flour (wheat flour, barley malt, niacin, reduced iron, thiamin mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water, high fructose corn syrup, yeast, soybean oil. Contains less than 2% of salt, soy flour, dextrose, calcium sulfate, sodium stearoyl lactylate, tricalcium phosphate, corn flour, lactic acid, corn starch, acetic acid, monocalcium phosphate, enzymes, ascorbic acid.CONTAINS: WHEAT, SOY

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
