Ingredients

Enriched flour (wheat flour, barley malt, niacin, reduced iron, thiamin mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water, high fructose corn syrup, yeast, soybean oil. Contains less than 2% of salt, soy flour, dextrose, calcium sulfate, sodium stearoyl lactylate, tricalcium phosphate, corn flour, lactic acid, corn starch, acetic acid, monocalcium phosphate, enzymes, ascorbic acid.CONTAINS: WHEAT, SOY

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

