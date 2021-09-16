Kroger® Parmesan Cheese Perspective: front
Kroger® Parmesan Cheese Perspective: left
Kroger® Parmesan Cheese Perspective: right
Kroger® Parmesan Cheese

16 ozUPC: 0001111009846
Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
90.0 About servings per container
Serving sizevaries
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium95mg4%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g0%
Protein2g4%
Calcium55mg4%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium9mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Parmesan Cheese: (Pasteurized Part-Skim Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Powdered Cellulose (added to Prevent Caking), Salt, Potassium Sorbate (A Preservative).

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Mustard and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More