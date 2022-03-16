Unprepared

Ingredients

Water, sugar, milk and skim milk, corn syrup, citric acid, high fructose corn syrup, concentrated raspberry juice, orange pulp, concentrated orange juice, concentrated lime juice, raspberry puree, natural and artificial flavors, locust bean gum, guar gum, mono- and diglycerides, pectin, malic acid, red 40, blue 1, yellow 5, yellow 6.CONTAINS: MILK.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More