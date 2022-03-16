Kroger® Party Pail Rainbow Sherbet Perspective: front
Kroger® Party Pail Rainbow Sherbet Perspective: back
Kroger® Party Pail Rainbow Sherbet Perspective: left
Kroger® Party Pail Rainbow Sherbet Perspective: right
Kroger® Party Pail Rainbow Sherbet Perspective: top
Kroger® Party Pail Rainbow Sherbet

1 galUPC: 0001111056065
Located in AISLE 25

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
30.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size2/3 cup
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1%
Sodium35mg2%
Total Carbohydrate37g14%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar28g
Protein2g3%
Calcium60mg4%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium90mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Unprepared

Ingredients
Water, sugar, milk and skim milk, corn syrup, citric acid, high fructose corn syrup, concentrated raspberry juice, orange pulp, concentrated orange juice, concentrated lime juice, raspberry puree, natural and artificial flavors, locust bean gum, guar gum, mono- and diglycerides, pectin, malic acid, red 40, blue 1, yellow 5, yellow 6.CONTAINS: MILK.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.