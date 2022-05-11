Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Pear Applesauce
6 ct / 4 ozUPC: 0001111009894
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1unit (113 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar11g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium90mg2%
Vitamin C46mg50%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Apples, Water, Pear Puree Concentrate, Natural Flavor, Ascorbic Acid (To Maintain Color).
Allergen Info
Free from Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
Disclaimer
