Scientific evidence suggests, but does not prove, that eating 15 ounces of most nuts as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol may reduce the risk of heart disease. See nutrition information for fat content.

Kosher

Contains about 1 1/2 cups

About 6 servings

Per 1/4 Cup: 210 Calories, 2g Sat. Fat, 0mg Sodium, 1g Sugars