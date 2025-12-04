Kroger® Pecan Pieces
Product Details
Scientific evidence suggests, but does not prove, that eating 1.5 ounces of most nuts as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol may reduce the risk of heart disease. See nutrition information for fat content.
- Contains About 1 1/2 Cups
- Per 1/4 Cup: 210 Calories, 2g Sat Fat, 0mg Sodium, 1g Total Sugars
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
No ingredient statement needed.
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More