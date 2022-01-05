Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Pecan Pieces
16 ozUPC: 0001111073791
Located in AISLE 9
Product Details
1/4 Cup= About 1 oz
Scientific evidence suggests, but does not prove, that eating 1.5 ounces per day of most nuts as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol may reduce the risk of heart disease. See nutrition information for fat content.
- Contains About 4 Cups
- Kosher
- Per 1/4 Cup: 220 Calories, 2 g Sat Fat, 0 mg Sodium, 1 g Total Sugars