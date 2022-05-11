Ingredients

Enriched Wheat Flour ( Wheat Flour , Ferrous Sulfate , Niacin , Thiamine Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Tomato Puree ( Water , Tomato Paste ) , Water , Pepperoni ( Pork , Beef , Salt , Spices , Dextrose , Lactic Acid Starter Culture , Oleoresin of Paprika , Dehydrated Garlic , Sodium Nitrite , BHA , BHT , Citric Acid , May Also Contain : Water , Flavorings and Sodium Ascorbate ) , Topping Blend ( Mozzarella Cheese Substitute [ Water , Palm Oil , Casein , Modified Food Starch , Food Starch , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Natural Flavor , Salt , Sodium Aluminum Phosphate , Sodium Phosphate , Lactic Acid , Sorbic Acid { as a Preservative } , Artificial Color ] , Mozzarella Cheese [ Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ] ) , Expeller Soybean Oil , Less than 1% of : Modified Food Starch , Salt , Dehydrated Onions , Sodium Bicarbonate , Leavening ( Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate , Corn Starch , Monocalcium Phosphate , Calcium Sulfate ) , Sugar , Methylcellulose , Spices , Granulated Onion , Cheese Flavor ( Dehydrated American and Blue Cheese [ Pasteurized Milk , Cheese Culture , Salt , Enzymes ] , Food Starch-modified , Whey , Partially Hydrogenated Soybean Oil , Whey Protein Concentrate , Salt , Carboxymethyl Cellulose , Lactose , Buttermilk Solids , Maltodextrin , Natural Flavor , Sodium Phosphate , Lactic Acid , Silicon Dioxide , Citric Acid , Onion , Yellow 5 , Yellow 6 ) , Soy Lecithin .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More