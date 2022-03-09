Kroger® Pepperoni Pizza Snack Rolls Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Kroger® Pepperoni Pizza Snack Rolls

40 ct / 20 ozUPC: 0001111087385
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 28

Product Details

Where Awesome Meets Affordable®Why choose between great taste and great price when you can have both? Kroger Brand products are made to exceed your expectations while fitting your budget.

Bold flavors are stuffed into our crispy, bite-size pizza snack rolls. They're perfect for popping in your mouth when hunger comes calling.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
7.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories220
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g17%
Saturated Fat3.5g18%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium490mg20%
Total Carbohydrate23g8%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar2g
Protein6g
Calcium0mg6%
Iron0mg10%
Vitamin A0International Unit4%
Vitamin C0mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tomatoes ( Water , Tomato Paste ) , Enriched Flour ( Wheat Flour , Malted Barley Flour , Niacin , Reduced Iron , Thiamine Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Low Moisture Part Skim Mozzarella Cheese ( Cultured Pasteurized Part Skim Milk , Salt , Enzymes ) , Pepperoni Made with Pork , Chicken and Beef ( Pork , Mechanically Separated Chicken , Beef , Salt , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Water , Dextrose , Spices , Smoke Flavoring , Lactic Acid Starter Culture , Sodium Ascorbate , Flavoring , Garlic Powder , Sodium Nitrite , BHA , BHT , Citric Acid , Contains : One Or More of : Paprika , Oleoresin of Paprika ) , Water , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Yeast , Palm Oil , Vegetable Oil ( Soybean and/or Canola Oil ) , Sugar , Salt , Modified Food Starch , Spice , Sea Salt , Maltodextrin , Dried Garlic , Hydrolyzed Soy and Corn Protein , Paprika , Dried Onion , Wheat Starch , L-Cysteine Hydrochloride , Ammonium Sulfate , Natural Flavor , Soy Lecithin , Enzymes ( Contains : Wheat ) , Ascorbic Acid ( Dough Conditioner ) . .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More