Kroger® Pepperoni Pizza Snack Rolls
Product Details
Bold flavors are stuffed into our crispy, bite-size pizza snack rolls. They're perfect for popping in your mouth when hunger comes calling.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes ( Water , Tomato Paste ) , Enriched Flour ( Wheat Flour , Malted Barley Flour , Niacin , Reduced Iron , Thiamine Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Low Moisture Part Skim Mozzarella Cheese ( Cultured Pasteurized Part Skim Milk , Salt , Enzymes ) , Pepperoni Made with Pork , Chicken and Beef ( Pork , Mechanically Separated Chicken , Beef , Salt , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Water , Dextrose , Spices , Smoke Flavoring , Lactic Acid Starter Culture , Sodium Ascorbate , Flavoring , Garlic Powder , Sodium Nitrite , BHA , BHT , Citric Acid , Contains : One Or More of : Paprika , Oleoresin of Paprika ) , Water , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Yeast , Palm Oil , Vegetable Oil ( Soybean and/or Canola Oil ) , Sugar , Salt , Modified Food Starch , Spice , Sea Salt , Maltodextrin , Dried Garlic , Hydrolyzed Soy and Corn Protein , Paprika , Dried Onion , Wheat Starch , L-Cysteine Hydrochloride , Ammonium Sulfate , Natural Flavor , Soy Lecithin , Enzymes ( Contains : Wheat ) , Ascorbic Acid ( Dough Conditioner ) . .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
