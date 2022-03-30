Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Pinto Beans
4 lbUPC: 0001111084753
Product Details
- High in Fiber
- A Fat Free Food
- Resealable Package
- Per 1/4 Cup Dry: 90 Calories, 0g Sat Fat, 5mg Sodium, 1g Sugars
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size35g (35 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber5g17.86%
Sugar1g
Protein8g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1.8mg10%
Potassium490mg10%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pinto Beans.
Allergen Info
May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More