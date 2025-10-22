Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Pitted Prunes
8 ozUPC: 0001111089172
Located in AISLE 10
Product Details
Our delicious prunes begin as sweet, fully-ripened plums that are harvested, dried and pitted to preserve their full flavor.
Nutritional Information
Fat Free
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size40g (40 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate21g7.64%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar13g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium290mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pitted Prunes, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative).
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More