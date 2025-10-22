Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 40g (40 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 90

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g Polyunsaturated Fat 0g Monounsaturated Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 21g 7.64% Dietary Fiber 2g 7.14% Sugar 13g

Protein 1g

Calcium 10mg 0%

Iron 0mg 0%

Potassium 290mg 6%

Vitamin D 0Number of International Units 0%