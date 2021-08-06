High blood pressure, or hypertension, is one of the leading causes of heart disease. Cardiologists recommend using home blood pressure monitors, in conjunction with your physician's care, as a simple and effective way to help manage hypertension. Take control of your heart health today with this Premium Automatic Blood Pressure Monitor from Kroger®.

Averaging mode technology takes 3 readings and averages them for a more accurate result

2 users, 198 memories to track your progress

Easy to use one-touch operation for hassle-free monitoring

Detects irregular heartbeat gives an alert with your measurement

Clinically accurate for reliable readings

One-size cuff fits most arms, 8.7–16.5

Clinically proven medical grade accuracy