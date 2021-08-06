Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Premium Automatic Arm Blood Pressure Monitor with Hypertension Risk Indicator
High blood pressure, or hypertension, is one of the leading causes of heart disease. Cardiologists recommend using home blood pressure monitors, in conjunction with your physician's care, as a simple and effective way to help manage hypertension. Take control of your heart health today with this Premium Automatic Blood Pressure Monitor from Kroger®.
- Averaging mode technology takes 3 readings and averages them for a more accurate result
- 2 users, 198 memories to track your progress
- Easy to use one-touch operation for hassle-free monitoring
- Detects irregular heartbeat gives an alert with your measurement
- Clinically accurate for reliable readings
- One-size cuff fits most arms, 8.7–16.5
