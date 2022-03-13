Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Premium Chicken Breast Chunk in Water
3 ct / 3 ozUPC: 0001111085189
Product Details
- 3 Pack
- Chunk In Water
- Non-BPA Liner
- Inspected for Wholesomeness by U.S. Department of Agriculture
- 3 Cans, 3 oz Cans
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3oz (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.54%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol45mg15%
Sodium390mg16.25%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein12g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Chicken Breast Meat, Water, Seasoning (Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Sodium Phosphates, Chicken Broth, Natural Flavors)
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
