Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 3oz (85 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 70

% Daily value*

Total Fat 1g 1.54% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 45mg 15%

Sodium 390mg 16.25%

Total Carbohydrate 2g 0.67% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 12g

Calcium 20mg 2%

Iron 0mg 0%

Vitamin A 0Number of International Units 0%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%