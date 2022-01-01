Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Kroger® Prepped Sweet Potato Cubes
16 ozUPC: 0001111001499
Purchase Options
Product Details
Fresh peeled & cut sweet potatoes.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium25mg1%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar5g
Protein1g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium200mg4%
Vitamin D0International Unit0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sweet Potato .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More