Kroger® Prime Rib & Horseradish Wavy Potato Chips
Product Details
Some tastes just go together—like Prime Rib and Horseradish Sauce. Savory and robust, these crowd-pleasing potato chips are sure to be a big hit at any gathering. So dive in.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, or Canola Oil), Seasoning (Corn Maltodextrin, Monosodium Glutamate, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Salt, Spice, Sugar, Mustard Flour, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Yeast Extract), Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
