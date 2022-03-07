Kroger® Probiotic Dried Prunes
Product Details
Where Awesome Meets Affordable® Why choose between great taste and great price when you can have both? We've partnered with GanedenBC30 to bring a delightful dose of active cultures to your routine.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pitted Prunes (Dried Plums), Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B12), Vitamin E Acetate, Ferrous Gluconate, Ascorbic Acid, Sunflower Oil, Bacillus Coagulans Gbi-30 6086 (Soy), Potassium Sorbate (Preservative)
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More