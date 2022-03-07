Kroger® Probiotic Dried Prunes Perspective: front
Kroger® Probiotic Dried Prunes Perspective: left
Kroger® Probiotic Dried Prunes Perspective: right
Kroger® Probiotic Dried Prunes Perspective: top
Kroger® Probiotic Dried Prunes Perspective: bottom
Kroger® Probiotic Dried Prunes

7 ozUPC: 0001111003261
Product Details

Where Awesome Meets Affordable® Why choose between great taste and great price when you can have both? We've partnered with GanedenBC30 to bring a delightful dose of active cultures to your routine.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size5prunes (40 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate25g9.09%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar20g
Protein1g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron4mg20%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Vitamin E3mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pitted Prunes (Dried Plums), Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B12), Vitamin E Acetate, Ferrous Gluconate, Ascorbic Acid, Sunflower Oil, Bacillus Coagulans Gbi-30 6086 (Soy), Potassium Sorbate (Preservative)

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
