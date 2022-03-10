Kroger® Pure Canola Oil Perspective: front
Kroger® Pure Canola Oil

48 fl ozUPC: 0001111085634
Product Details

Can be used in a wide range of frying, baking and cooking applications.

  • Per 1 Tbsp: 120 calories, 1g sat fat, 0mg sodium, 0g sugars
  • Cholesterol free
  • 0 g trans fat
  • 96 servings
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Polyunsaturated Fat4g
Monounsaturated Fat9g
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Canola Oil.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
