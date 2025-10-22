Kroger® Pure Canola Oil Perspective: front
Kroger® Pure Canola Oil

1 galUPC: 0001111085637
Product Details

  • Great for Salads, Baking, Stir-Frying, & Sautéing!
  • 256 Servings
  • 0 g Trans Fat
  • A Cholesterol Free Food
  • Per 1 Tbsp: 120 Calories, 1g Sat Fat, 0mg Sodium, 0g Sugars
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat4g
Monounsaturated Fat9g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Canola Oil.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
