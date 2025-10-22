Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Pure Canola Oil
1 galUPC: 0001111085637
- Great for Salads, Baking, Stir-Frying, & Sautéing!
- 256 Servings
- 0 g Trans Fat
- A Cholesterol Free Food
- Per 1 Tbsp: 120 Calories, 1g Sat Fat, 0mg Sodium, 0g Sugars
- Kosher
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat4g
Monounsaturated Fat9g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Canola Oil.
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
