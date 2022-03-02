Kroger® Pure Ground Black Pepper Perspective: front
Kroger® Pure Ground Black Pepper Perspective: back
Kroger® Pure Ground Black Pepper

1.85 ozUPC: 0001111001054
Located in AISLE 9

Product Details

Long regarded as one of the worlds most valuable spices, pepper doesn't mask food flavors, but adds pungency, enhancing and giving zest to almost any dishes to season appetizers, meats, poultry, game, salads, fish, seafood, gravies, sauces, marinades, eggs, casseroles, soups, stews, venison, vegetables, pickles, relishes, chutney, mixed spices, and almost all foods except those with sweet flavors.

  • Pure Ground
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
Unspecified servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Manganese370mcg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Black Pepper.

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
