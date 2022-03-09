Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Pure Vegetable Oil
48 fl ozUPC: 0001111085605
Product Details
Pure vegetable oil is a versatile, all-purpose cooking and baking oil that is a cholesterol free food and has 0g trans fat per serving. It is ideal for use in high-heat cooking such as baking, frying and sautéing.
- 96 servings
- Per 1 Tbsp: 120 calories - 2g sat fat - 0mg sodium - 0g sugars
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Polyunsaturated Fat9g
Monounsaturated Fat3g
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Soybean Oil.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More