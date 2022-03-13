Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Quilted Strength Cotton Squares
160 ctUPC: 0001111037210
Product Details
Kroger Cotton Squares are made from 100% pure cotton. Natural cotton is soft and absorbent, catering to all your skin care needs. Trust only the purest in beauty products, Kroger 100% Cotton products. Manufactured with the latest Spun lace Technology. Soft yet strong. Embossed pattern for soft and gentle applications.
- Quilted Strength
- All Natural 100% Cotton
- Soft, Absorbent & Lint Free
- With Spun lace for Added Strength
- Made in USA