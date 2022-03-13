Kroger® Quilted Strength Cotton Squares Perspective: front
Kroger® Quilted Strength Cotton Squares Perspective: back
Kroger® Quilted Strength Cotton Squares

160 ctUPC: 0001111037210
Located in AISLE 18

Kroger Cotton Squares are made from 100% pure cotton. Natural cotton is soft and absorbent, catering to all your skin care needs. Trust only the purest in beauty products, Kroger 100% Cotton products. Manufactured with the latest Spun lace Technology. Soft yet strong. Embossed pattern for soft and gentle applications.

  • Quilted Strength
  • All Natural 100% Cotton
  • Soft, Absorbent & Lint Free
  • With Spun lace for Added Strength
  • Made in USA