Kroger® Quinoa
16 ozUPC: 0001111086099
- A Good Source of Fiber
- A Low Fat Food
- Per 1/4 Cup Dry: 140 Calories - 0g Saturated Fat - 0mg Sodium - 2g Sugars
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup dry (45 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate31g11.27%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar10g
Protein6g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.8mg10%
Potassium250mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Quinoa.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.