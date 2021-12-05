Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 0.25cup dry (45 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 160

% Daily value*

Total Fat 2.5g 3.21% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 31g 11.27% Dietary Fiber 3g 10.71% Sugar 10g

Protein 6g

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 1.8mg 10%

Potassium 250mg 6%

Vitamin D 0Number of International Units 0%