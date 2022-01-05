Kroger® Raspberry Gelatin Dessert Mix Perspective: front
Kroger® Raspberry Gelatin Dessert Mix Perspective: back
Kroger® Raspberry Gelatin Dessert Mix Perspective: left
Kroger® Raspberry Gelatin Dessert Mix Perspective: right
Kroger® Raspberry Gelatin Dessert Mix Perspective: bottom
Kroger® Raspberry Gelatin Dessert Mix

3 ozUPC: 0001111009470
Located in AISLE 9

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25package (21 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium80mg3.48%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Sugar19g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Gelatin, Contains 2% or Less of Adipic Acid (For Tartness), Sodium Citrate (Controls Acidity), Fumaric Acid (For Tartness), Salt, Maltodextrin, Red 40, Artificial Flavors, Benzyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Triethyl Citrate, Yellow 6, Caramel Color, Lactic Acid, Dimethylpolysiloxane (Prevents Foam), Blue 1.

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
