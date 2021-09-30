Kroger® Ready to Bake Homestyle Bread Dough Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Ready to Bake Homestyle Bread Dough Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Ready to Bake Homestyle Bread Dough Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Kroger® Ready to Bake Homestyle Bread Dough

5 ct / 5 lbUPC: 0001111001945
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 28

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.143loaf (50 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium270mg11.74%
Total Carbohydrate28g10.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein4g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron2mg10%
Potassium20mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Barley Malt, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Yeast, Soybean Oil.Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Vital Wheat Gluten, Lactic Acid, Phosphoric Acid, Acetic Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Monocalcium Phosphate, Soy Flour, Dextrose, Calcium Sulfate, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Tricalcium Phosphate, Enzymes

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More