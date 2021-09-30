Kroger® Ready to Bake Homestyle Bread Dough
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Barley Malt, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Yeast, Soybean Oil.Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Vital Wheat Gluten, Lactic Acid, Phosphoric Acid, Acetic Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Monocalcium Phosphate, Soy Flour, Dextrose, Calcium Sulfate, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Tricalcium Phosphate, Enzymes
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More