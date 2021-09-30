Ingredients

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Barley Malt, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Yeast, Soybean Oil.Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Vital Wheat Gluten, Lactic Acid, Phosphoric Acid, Acetic Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Monocalcium Phosphate, Soy Flour, Dextrose, Calcium Sulfate, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Tricalcium Phosphate, Enzymes

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

