Kroger® Red Curry Sauce
11.8 fl ozUPC: 0001111088155
Product Details
- Indian Inspirations
- Per 1/2 Cup: 130 Calories
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (120 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat4.5g22.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium960mg41.74%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar6g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium340mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Tomato Paste, Coconut Cream (Coconut Extract, Water, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Ginger, Red Jalapeno Peppers, Canola Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Sugar, Spices, Salt, Garlic, Natural Flavor, Citrus Fiber, Lemongrass, Dried Onion, Lime Juice Concentrate, Paprika, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Acetic Acid, Turmeric
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
