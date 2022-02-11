Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Reduced Sodium Chicken Broth
32 ozUPC: 0001111004970
Nutritional Information
Fat Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
4.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 cup
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium510mg22%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, chicken broth, salt, natural flavors,onion powder, yeast extract, vegetable juice concentrate (carrot, celery,onion), turmeric (color).
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More