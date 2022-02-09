Kroger® Reduced Sodium Cream of Mushroom Condensed Soup Can
Product Details
While many factors affect heart disease, diets low in saturated fat and cholesterol may reduce the risk of this disease. This product contains 410mg sodium versus 790mg in regular Kroger cream of mushroom soup per serving. Best if used by the date on this can.
- 49% Less Sodium Than Our Condensed Cream Of Mushroom Soup
- Heart Healthy
- With Sea Salt
- Kosher
- Non BPA Liner
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Mushrooms, Wheat Flour, Modified Corn Starch, Contains Less Than 2% of: Soybean Oil, Sugar, Natural Flavor, Soy Protein Concentrate, Cream, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Calcium Carbonate, Sea Salt, Yeast Extract, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Titanium Dioxide (Color).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
