Ingredients

Water, Mushrooms, Wheat Flour, Modified Corn Starch, Contains Less Than 2% of: Soybean Oil, Sugar, Natural Flavor, Soy Protein Concentrate, Cream, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Calcium Carbonate, Sea Salt, Yeast Extract, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Titanium Dioxide (Color).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible