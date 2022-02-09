Kroger® Reduced Sodium Cream of Mushroom Condensed Soup Can Perspective: front
Kroger® Reduced Sodium Cream of Mushroom Condensed Soup Can Perspective: back
Kroger® Reduced Sodium Cream of Mushroom Condensed Soup Can Perspective: left
Kroger® Reduced Sodium Cream of Mushroom Condensed Soup Can Perspective: right
Kroger® Reduced Sodium Cream of Mushroom Condensed Soup Can

10.5 ozUPC: 0001111086541
Product Details

While many factors affect heart disease, diets low in saturated fat and cholesterol may reduce the risk of this disease. This product contains 410mg sodium versus 790mg in regular Kroger cream of mushroom soup per serving. Best if used by the date on this can.

  • 49% Less Sodium Than Our Condensed Cream Of Mushroom Soup
  • Heart Healthy
  • With Sea Salt
  • Kosher
  • Non BPA Liner

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (125 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium410mg17.83%
Total Carbohydrate10g3.64%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium140mg10%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium420mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Mushrooms, Wheat Flour, Modified Corn Starch, Contains Less Than 2% of: Soybean Oil, Sugar, Natural Flavor, Soy Protein Concentrate, Cream, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Calcium Carbonate, Sea Salt, Yeast Extract, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Titanium Dioxide (Color).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible