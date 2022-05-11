Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Kroger® Reduced Sugar Sweetened Dried Cranberries
9 ozUPC: 0001111079096
Purchase Options
Located in GROCERY
Product Details
Our premium dried cranberries are large, soft and moist. Enjoy them as a delicious addition to baked goods, salads and snack mixes-or enjoy them straight from the bag!
- 50% Less Sugar Than Our Regular Sweetened Dried Cranberries
- No Artificial Colors, Flavors or Sweeteners
- A Fat Free Food
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Fat Free
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333cup (40 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate32g11.64%
Dietary Fiber13g46.43%
Sugar14g
Protein0g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium20mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cranberries, Soluble Corn Fiber, Sugar, Citric Acid, Sunflower Oil.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More