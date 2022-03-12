Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Relax Lavender Epsom Salt
3 lbUPC: 0004126038026
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Your Beauty Guru
Sit back, relax and enjoy a moment to yourself with the soothing comfort of lavender scented Epsom salts. Add some to your warm bath to melt away the stresses of the day.
Kroger Wants You to Take Time for You!
Feeling refreshed and confident is all we want for you. Kroger brand is here to help you focus on yourself so that you can always feel your best.
- Calming Lavender Scent/Fragrance
- Soothes Aches and Sprains
- For Minor Sprains and Bruises
- Softens The Skin
- Gentle and Refreshing
- Resealable