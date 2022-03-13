Kroger® Ripples Cheddar & Sour Cream Potato Chips Family Size
Product Details
Behold the Bold
Some tastes just go together—like a dollop of sour cream sprinkled with cheddar cheese. Rich and creamy, these crowd-pleasing potato chips are sure to be a big hit at any gathering. So dive in. The boldness is beckoning.
- Gluten Free
- Family Sized
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Corn, Sunflower, Canola Oil), Whey, Salt, Maltodextrin, Cheddar and Blue Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Onion Powder, Reduced Lactose Whey, Sour Cream Powder (Cultured Cream, Nonfat Dry Milk), Natural and Artificial Flavors, Soybean Oil, Colors (Extractives of Paprika, Turmeric, and Annatto), Citric Acid, Garlic Powder, Nonfat Dry Milk, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More