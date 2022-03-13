Kroger® Ripples Cheddar & Sour Cream Potato Chips Family Size Perspective: front
Kroger® Ripples Cheddar & Sour Cream Potato Chips Family Size Perspective: back
Kroger® Ripples Cheddar & Sour Cream Potato Chips Family Size

12.5 ozUPC: 0001111008659
Product Details

Behold the Bold

Some tastes just go together—like a dollop of sour cream sprinkled with cheddar cheese. Rich and creamy, these crowd-pleasing potato chips are sure to be a big hit at any gathering. So dive in. The boldness is beckoning.

  • Gluten Free
  • Family Sized

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8.26%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium280mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Corn, Sunflower, Canola Oil), Whey, Salt, Maltodextrin, Cheddar and Blue Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Onion Powder, Reduced Lactose Whey, Sour Cream Powder (Cultured Cream, Nonfat Dry Milk), Natural and Artificial Flavors, Soybean Oil, Colors (Extractives of Paprika, Turmeric, and Annatto), Citric Acid, Garlic Powder, Nonfat Dry Milk, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible