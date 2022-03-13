Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Corn, Sunflower, Canola Oil), Whey, Salt, Maltodextrin, Cheddar and Blue Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Onion Powder, Reduced Lactose Whey, Sour Cream Powder (Cultured Cream, Nonfat Dry Milk), Natural and Artificial Flavors, Soybean Oil, Colors (Extractives of Paprika, Turmeric, and Annatto), Citric Acid, Garlic Powder, Nonfat Dry Milk, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

