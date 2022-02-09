Ingredients

Chicken Broth, Cooked Roasted White Chicken Meat, Carrots, Enriched Egg Noodles (Wheat Flour, Egg White, Whole Egg, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate [Iron], Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Celery, Contains Less Than 2% of: Corn Starch, Salt, Yeast Extract, Chicken Fat, Natural Flavor, Sugar, Isolated Soy Protein, Sodium Phosphate, Maltodextrin, Garlic Powder, Ascorbic Acid, Beta Carotene (For Color), Spice, Chives.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.