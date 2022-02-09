Kroger® Roasted Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: front
Kroger® Roasted Chicken Noodle Soup

18.6 ozUPC: 0001111004506
Product Details

Hearty Roasted Chicken Noodle Soup.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (245 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium680mg29.57%
Total Carbohydrate12g4.36%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein6g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0.8mg4%
Potassium140mg2%
Vitamin D0.1mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Broth, Cooked Roasted White Chicken Meat, Carrots, Enriched Egg Noodles (Wheat Flour, Egg White, Whole Egg, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate [Iron], Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Celery, Contains Less Than 2% of: Corn Starch, Salt, Yeast Extract, Chicken Fat, Natural Flavor, Sugar, Isolated Soy Protein, Sodium Phosphate, Maltodextrin, Garlic Powder, Ascorbic Acid, Beta Carotene (For Color), Spice, Chives.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
