Kroger® Romaine Leaf Single Cut Leaf
7 ozUPC: 0001111018168
Located in PRODUCE
Product Details
Our vegetables are fresh and convenient—pre-washed and ready to eat. Enjoy!
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3oz (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories14
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.26g0.33%
Saturated Fat0.03g0.15%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.136g
Monounsaturated Fat0.01g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium7mg0.3%
Total Carbohydrate2.8g1.02%
Dietary Fiber1.8g6.43%
Sugar1.011g
Protein1.045g
Calcium28mg2%
Copper0.04mg4%
Iron0.83mg4%
Magnesium12mg2%
Manganese0.13mg6%
Niacin0.27mg2%
Phosphorus26mg2%
Potassium210mg4%
Riboflavin0.06mg4%
Thiamin0.06mg6%
Vitamin A7404mcg820%
Vitamin C3.4mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Vitamin E0.17mg2%
Vitamin K87mcg70%
Zinc0.2mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Romaine Lettuce
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
