Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 3oz (85 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 14

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0.26g 0.33% Saturated Fat 0.03g 0.15% Trans Fat 0g Polyunsaturated Fat 0.136g Monounsaturated Fat 0.01g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 7mg 0.3%

Total Carbohydrate 2.8g 1.02% Dietary Fiber 1.8g 6.43% Sugar 1.011g

Protein 1.045g

Calcium 28mg 2%

Copper 0.04mg 4%

Iron 0.83mg 4%

Magnesium 12mg 2%

Manganese 0.13mg 6%

Niacin 0.27mg 2%

Phosphorus 26mg 2%

Potassium 210mg 4%

Riboflavin 0.06mg 4%

Thiamin 0.06mg 6%

Vitamin A 7404mcg 820%

Vitamin C 3.4mg 4%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%

Vitamin E 0.17mg 2%

Vitamin K 87mcg 70%

Zinc 0.2mg 2%