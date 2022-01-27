Kroger® Romaine Lettuce Hearts Perspective: front
Kroger® Romaine Lettuce Hearts Perspective: back
Kroger® Romaine Lettuce Hearts

18 ozUPC: 0001111091629
Product Details

There is something to be said for patience and tradition. From the seeds to the sower. From the harvest to your home. You can be certain that only the finest ingredients will become Kroger Brand produce. Greens grown right, the old fashioned way, for quality and freshness you can taste. Kroger Brand Makes Every Day DeliciousVariety and great taste, that's how we help you delight your family every day. And you'll feel good about serving up smiles with delicious, quality ingredients. Kroger Brand products: here to help you with what really matters.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size6leaves (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.77%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0.21%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A1800Number of International Units36%
Vitamin C18mg30%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Romaine Hearts

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
