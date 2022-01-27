There is something to be said for patience and tradition. From the seeds to the sower. From the harvest to your home. You can be certain that only the finest ingredients will become Kroger Brand produce. Greens grown right, the old fashioned way, for quality and freshness you can taste. Kroger Brand Makes Every Day DeliciousVariety and great taste, that's how we help you delight your family every day. And you'll feel good about serving up smiles with delicious, quality ingredients. Kroger Brand products: here to help you with what really matters.