Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Kroger® S/M Maximum Absorbency Underwear for Women 36 Count
36 ctUPC: 0004126038233
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 19
Product Details
Just like underwear! Comfortable and easy to use:
- Value Pack!
- Maximum Absorbency
- Specially Designed for Women
- With Cotton Enhanced™ Top Sheet
- Contour Core Fit
- Light Lavender Designer Color
- Omni-Odor Guard™ Plus Helps Prevent Odors
- S/M Fits 28"-40" Waist Size
- Dri-Lock
- Odor & Leak Protection
- Soft-Stretched Waist
- Contour Core